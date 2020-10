SHINee's Taemin's has partnered up with the 'iScreaM' project for two fiery new remixes of "Criminal"!

Volume 5 of the 'iScreaM' remix project series, Taemin's first "Criminal" remix features a powerful electronic transformation by DJ Minit. In the second "Criminal" remix by singer/song-writer SUMIN, Taemin's original track turns into an eccentric synth-wave genre with newtro sounds.

Check out both remixes of Taemin's "Criminal" above and below