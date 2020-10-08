Lee Young Ja talks about her father's habit of having affairs

On the October 8 broadcast of SBS Plus's It's Okay To Tell Unnie' comedian Lee Young Ja opened up about her father's habit of having affairs.

On this day, the panelists discussed the story of a viewer who was dealing with her husband's affair. Lee Young Ja stated, "I don't think people ever get over the habit of cheating or of beating their family. My father was like that. He was very handsome and tall. I suspect he had different affairs throughout his life. I hated how much my mother suffered from it. She always believed him and forgave him when he said that he wouldn't do it again. They fought and yelled so loudly. As their daughter, I just wanted her to divorce him."

She continued, "I don't know if I should mention this, but after my father passed away I saw a woman, a complete stranger, visiting his grave. That showed me how much he never got over his bad habit."

Lee Young Ja also criticized, "Our society somehow forgives men for cheating. The behavior is tolerated. I think even if I could turn back time, I would want my mother to divorce my father. I suffered a lot as their child. I'm also afraid of becoming my mother, falling for someone so dangerously that I can't get out of that relationship." To the viewer currently dealing with her own affair, Lee Young Ja advised, "It's not your fault, it's completely his fault. Don't get mixed up in it, just blame him for everything."









