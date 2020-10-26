BTS, NCT 127, and EXO named among nominees for 2020 'American Music Awards'

Three popular K-Pop acts have been nominated for this year's 'American Music Awards'!

On October 25 KST, the award program announced this year's full list of nominees, which includes BTS, EXO, and NCT 127.





According to the announcement, BTS has been nominated in the categories 'Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock' and 'Favorite Social Artist,' making it the third consecutive year the group has been nominated. Prior to this year's nominations, BTS won 'Favorite Social Artist' in 2018, and won three awards - 'Tour of the Year,' 'Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock,' and 'Favorite Social Artist' in 2019.



NCT 127 and EXO are also nominated for the 'Favorite Social Artist' category, which is both groups' first time being nominated for the 'American Music Awards.'



Candidates are chosen based on the artists' album and digital music sales, radio performance, streaming performance, social media activity, and tours, while the winners will be decided by a fan vote on the 'American Music Awards' website.





Meanwhile, the 2020 'American Music Awards' are set to air on ABC on November 22.

