SF9's Hwiyoung, (G)I-DLE's Miyeon, & more enjoy back to back snack + beverage trucks on the filming set of web drama 'Re:play'

The cast and crew of upcoming teen romance web drama series 'Re:play' are hard at work, with filming currently taking place full swing!

According to the web drama's production company, the cast and crew recently got to enjoy back to back support from fans as well as the cast members themselves on the filming set. First, Cube Entertainment sent a snack and beverage cart dedicated to the cast and crew to cheer on (G)I-DLE member Miyeon's acting debut. SF9 member Hwiyoung's fans also came together to treat the drama's staff to snacks and drinks, cheering on the idol. Last but not least, actor Kwon Hyuk Soo - a special cameo star of 'Re:play' - followed up by treating the entire cast and crew to chicken!

In a photo recently shared by 'Re:play's production crew above, the web drama's young leads including Miyeon, Hwiyoung, actor Kim Min Chul, actress Choi Ji Soo, and former UNB member Marco posed together to thank everyone for the support and anticipation for the upcoming series.

Meanwhile, 'Re:play' is expected to air some time later this year.

