Minhyun, Jung Da Bin, Byungchan, and Yeonwoo's drama 'Live On' confirms air date

JTBC's new mini-series 'Live On' has confirmed its airing date.

The drama features NU'EST's Minhyun and actress Jung Da Bin in the leading roles. Minhyun plays the president of the broadcast club at Seoyeon High School, and Jung Da Bin plays an influencer who transfers into the high school with a suspicious motive. The two have completely opposite personalities, but of course will draw out a romance.

Yeonwoo and VICTON's Byungchan have also been cast in the drama as supporting roles. Yeonwoo and actor Noh Jong Hyun will play a couple to tell the real story of a high school couple.

The drama will start airing at 9:30 PM KST on November 17th on JTBC.