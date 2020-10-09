Refund Sisters reveal teaser image for debut track 'Don't Touch Me'

Refund Sisters have revealed the first teaser image for their debut track "Don't Touch Me".



In the teaser image, Jessi, Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Hyori, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa stand side by side as producer Jimmy Yoo (Yoo Jae Suk) is a silhouette in the background. As previously reported, the 'Hangout with Yoo' project girl group are finally making their debut after viewers followed their preparation for the music release on the variety show.



Refund Sisters' "Don't Touch Me" is set to drop on October 10 KST.



Are you excited for the Refund Sisters' debut?