Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Refund Sisters reveal teaser image for debut track 'Don't Touch Me'

AKP STAFF

Refund Sisters have revealed the first teaser image for their debut track "Don't Touch Me".

In the teaser image, JessiUhm Jung HwaLee Hyori, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa stand side by side as producer Jimmy Yoo (Yoo Jae Suk) is a silhouette in the background. As previously reported, the 'Hangout with Yoo' project girl group are finally making their debut after viewers followed their preparation for the music release on the variety show. 

Refund Sisters' "Don't Touch Me" is set to drop on October 10 KST.

Are you excited for the Refund Sisters' debut? 

  1. Lee Hyori
  2. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
  3. MAMAMOO
  4. Hwa Sa
  5. Uhm Jung Hwa
  6. DON'T TOUCH ME
rania43,564 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

For some reason i think this group gonna slay k-chart

Sara_hyung135 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I'm excited for it, when Jimy Yoo played the track it sounded really good

