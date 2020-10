MAJOR9 will be debuting his first girl group.

The label is well-known for being home to ballad singers such as 4MEN, VIBE, and Ben, as well as Dongjun (ZE:A) and Kasper. The label has revealed the teaser image for their first girl group and it looks like they're doing a 180 for this group.



The girl group is named Bling Bling, and has been prepared by MAJOR9 for 4 years. The 6-member girl group will be debuting on November 17th.