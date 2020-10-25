3

0

Teaser
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Rookie group T1419 take up the Halloween theme in MV teaser for pre-debut single 'Dracula'

AKP STAFF

T1419 has dropped their MV teaser for pre-debut song "Dracula".

The group is the product of Korean management label MLD Entertainment in a joint project with global IT company NHN and Sony Music. The group plans on debuting simultaneously in Korea, Japan, and the United States. The members are said to have trained within a rigorous and strategic training system, talented in vocals, rap, performance, producing, as well as various languages.

"Dracula" will drop at midnight KST on the 27th. Check out the teaser above.

  1. T1419
0 518 Share 100% Upvoted
BVNDIT, Cosmic Girls, Dream Catcher, Nature, Oh My Girl, REDSQUARE, Saturday, SECRET NUMBER, Weeekly, Weki Meki
10 Girl Groups You Need To Stan
10 hours ago   14   1,823

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND