2NE1's CL has released a new teaser image for her solo comeback album!

So far, CL has hinted that she plans on returning with 2 new tracks - "5STAR" and "H₩A". In the newest teaser image, she wrote in the caption, "+무궁화 꽃이 피었습니다+ (The rose of sharon has bloomed. [A line in a children's game].)" In the teaser, she narrates, "make my days peaceful, my nights colorful, and my dreams... fruitful."



Check it out below.