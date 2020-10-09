Kim Ok Bin & Lee Joon Hyuk to star in upcoming monster thriller 'Dark Hole'

Kim Ok Bin and Lee Joon Hyuk are starring in the upcoming OCN thriller 'Dark Hole'.



'Dark Hole' is a monster action thriller revolving around a group of survivors in the fictional area of Mujishi who fight humans who become monstrous mutants after inhaling mysterious dark smoke. Kim Ok Bin is playing the role of Seoul police detective Lee Hwa Sun, while Lee Joon Hyuk is taking on the role of wreck car driver Yoo Tae Han.



Lee Hwa Sun enters Mujishi to search for her husband's murderer and meets Yoo Tae Han, who's dedicated to saving lives.



'Dark Hole' is written by Jung Yi Do of 'Save Me' and 'Strangers from Hell' and directed by Kim Bong Joo of 'The Phone', and it's slated to premiere in 2021.

