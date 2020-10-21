JK Kim Dong Wook closes Twitter account after controversial political comments

JK Kim Dong Wook revealed he's closing his Twitter after making controversial political comments.



On October 21, the veteran singer posted on Twitter, "For the time being, I'm going to close my Twitter account. As you know, it's a ridiculous issue lately, but to prevent secondary damage to them, I'll be closing my account for about 4 months? I'd like to take this time to thank all the people who have the same thoughts as I did." JK Kim Dong Wook will be keeping his Instagram open, however.



He previously made a comment about Justice Minister Choo Mi Ae and her song's alleged vacation privileges from his military services that caused some controversy, and there are divided opinions about his critical views of the current administration.



JK Kim Dong Wook is known for making inflammatory political comments on Twitter in the past as well.



