BLACKPINK's Jennie surpassed Psy as the most-streamed song by a Korean solo artist on Spotify.

Jennie's solo song "Solo" surpassed Psy's "Gangnam Style" and became the most-streamed Korean soloist song.

Many of BLACKPINK's fans are ecstatic to see Jennie set a new record on Spotify as they celebrate on social media and share the news with other netizens using the hashtag #RECORDSETTERJENNIEKIM.



Jennie’s SOLO is now the most streamed song by a Korean soloist on Spotify, surpassing PSY’s Gangnam Style! (@BLACKPINK) pic.twitter.com/SBZZ4DKPeo — BLACKPINK AMERICA (@BPinAmerica) October 15, 2020

"and I'm gonna show them that I'm worth it."



Jennie Most Streamed Kpop SOLO#RECORDSETTERJENNIEKIM pic.twitter.com/hXPNo4spoX — ☔ (@artistryjen) October 15, 2020