Ha Sung Woon reveals hands in 'Mirage' teaser image

Ha Sung Woon has revealed the teaser image for his upcoming mini album 'Mirage'.



The teaser image features the singer's hands along with the phrase, "Please don't let go of my hands." Ha Sung Woon's fourth mini album 'Mirage' marks his first comeback in 5 months after his third mini album 'Twilight Zone' and title song "Get Ready", which he promoted this past June. The HOTSHOT member is known to have produced all his previous solo tracks, so fans are looking forward to what's coming next.



'Mirage' drops on November 9 KST. Are you excited for Ha Sung Woon's comeback?

