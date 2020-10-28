Former YGE head Yang Hyun Suk faces 10 million Won fine for gambling charges

Former YG Entertainment head Yang Hyun Suk is facing a 10 million Won ($8,876.29 USD) fine for gambling charges.



Yang Hyun Suk admitted to all charges of his illegal overseas gambling during his first court hearing, and on October 28, the Seoul Western District Court held his second trial. As previously reported, Yang Hyun Suk is undergoing trial for gambling in Las Vegas 7 times between July of 2015 and January of 2019 with a total of $335,460 USD.



At his second trial, Yang Hyun Suk's lawyer stated, "As revealed through the police investigation, Yang Hyun Suk did not take part in prostitution mediation or other activities with Seungri." On the gambling charges, his lawyer continued, "The defendants visited Las Vegas for the sake of their artists' business and vacation and only spent 2 to 3 hours per day of their leisure time gambling. Though the total money spent by the defendants is a large amount, it cannot be argued as such when split between each person. Considering the evidence, the defendants are reflecting on their actions that were contrary to the law."



The prosecution also requested a fine of 10 million Won for Yang Hyun Suk on the grounds that he lacks previous gambling offenses as well as the number of times and individual amount spent on gambling. Yang Hyun Suk expressed, "I apologize for causing everyone trouble due to my mistake. I am seriously reflecting on my actions and will not make the same mistake again."



Yang Hyun Suk's next hearing is on November 27 KST.

