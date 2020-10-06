'2020 LIVE in DMZ' reveals lineup of performers incl. MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, LOONA, (G)I-DLE, The Boyz & more

'2020 LIVE in DMZ' has revealed the lineup of the concert's performers.



The upcoming 'LIVE in DMZ' concert commemorates the second anniversary of the Pyongyang Joint Declaration, which called for a military agreement, civilian exchanges and cooperation, and conditions to denuclearize North Korea. This year's concert theme is "Peace is the way," and Super Junior's Leeteuk and UEE are set to host the event.



The lineup includes MONSTA X, Song Ga In, MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl's Seunghee and YooA, Kang Daniel, (G)I-DLE, The Boyz, ITZY, LOONA, AKMU's Suhyun, Ha Sung Woon, Kim Jae Hwan, H&D, Hong Jin Ho, Ali, 2nd Moon, Jung Dong Ha, Yoon Han, Kim So Hyun and Son Joon Ho, and Go Young Yeol.



'2020 LIVE in DMZ' is planned to be held with minimal audience members, but it's possible it will be held completely online.

