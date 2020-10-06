Girls' Generation Taeyeon's younger sister Hayeon to debut with her first solo single, produced and written by AI

Rookie solo artist Hayeon will be releasing her first digital single, marking her official debut!

According to music contents company Enter Arts, Hayeon's debut digital single "Eyes On You" will be released via various music platforms on October 7 at 12 PM KST. "Eyes On You" is a special collaboration project between AI music technology and real music producers. The song first began as a track produced and composed by AI technology, then it underwent further revision and composition by producer NUVO. Global music directors Conor Dalton and Kyle Holand also participated by mastering and mixing the track respectively, arriving at the finished component.

Meanwhile, rookie solo artist Hayeon is known by some fans as Girls' Generation Taeyeon's younger sister! Born in 1998, Hayeon is 9 years younger than Taeyeon. After her official solo artist debut on October 7, Hayeon plans on kicking off active promotions with more new music by the end of 2020.

Fans can stay up to date on more news regarding Hayeon's solo single release via Enter Arts' official SNS platforms.

