Kim So Hyun to lead new historical romance drama, Kang Ha Neul joins as a special supporting character

Actress Kim So Hyun has finally confirmed her newest small-screen project, and she'll be working alongside actor Kang Ha Neul!

Kim So Hyun will be taking on the female lead role of an upcoming historical romance drama, 'Moon River' (working title). The tragic love story is based off of true historical figures from the Goguryeo dynasty, princess Pyeonggang and her husband Ondal.

In the story, princess Pyeonggang of the Goguryeo dynasty grows up as a trained killer and soldier, burdened with the duty of restoring the Goguryeo dynasty's power and prestige to its former glory. As a powerful military head and a member of the royal family, Pyeonggang plots to take over the throne as the first empress of Goguryeo. However, when she meets an ordinary man named Ondal, she struggles with difficult emotions which threaten her power goals.

Meanwhile, actor Kang Ha Neul will also be joining the cast of 'Moon River', but as a special supporting character. Kang Ha Neul plans on playing a short, but very impactful role in the story as military general On Hyup, Ondal's father. The presence of Ondal's father serves as an important influence in the male lead Ondal's life later on.

Stay tuned for more casting news on 'Moon River', expected to air some time in early 2021.

