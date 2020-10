Buddys can now look forward to spending Halloween with GFriend!

On October 6, the girl group announced their first ever live online concert, '2020 GFriend C:ON'. The event will take place on October 31 at 5 PM KST live via Weverse. Tickets go on sale starting this October 7 at 2 PM KST, also available exclusively via Weverse.

Check out GFriend's cozy teaser poster for their '2020 GFriend C:ON', coming soon!