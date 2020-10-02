Former Wanna One member Lai Kuan Lin criticized by Taiwanese netizens for celebrating Chinese National Day on TV show

Former Wanna One member Lai Kuan Lin is being criticized by Taiwanese netizens for celebrating the National Day of the People's Republic of China on television.



Lai Kuan Lin was born in Taiwan, and many Taiwanese netizens are finding it problematic that he appeared on a music show celebrating the National Day of the People's Republic of China. He's also receiving criticism for introducing himself, saying, "I'm Lai Kuan Lin. I'm waiting for you in Taiwan, China," in a promotional video.



According to media outlets on October 2, Lai Kuan Lin appeared on a special variety show broadcast by the government-run China Central Television network and sang a popular Chinese song. Due to the history surrounding the National Day of the People's Republic of China, Taiwanese celebrities are reported to avoid celebrating the holiday. It's also a controversial issue to label Taiwan as a territory of China.



Some Taiwanese netizens are stating, "If you think you're Chinese, just go," and "Many Taiwanese celebrities working on the continent don't say, 'I'm from Taiwan, China." Meanwhile, other Chinese netizens are calling him a "patriotic youth."



In other news, Lai Kuan Lin was previously the subject of a similar controversy when he shared a social media post, stating, "I support the Hong Kong police."

