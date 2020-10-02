Cosmic Girls sub-unit CHOCOME reveal 'Hmph!' individual moving teasers

Cosmic Girls sub-unit CHOCOME have revealed moving teasers for 'Hmph!'.



As previously revealed, Dayoung, Luda, Yeoreum, and Soobin are teaming up as Cosmic Girls' first ever unit CHOCOME. The four members are taking on a cute concept centered around chocolate and other sweets.



CHOCOME's first single album 'Hmph!' drops on October 7 KST, and it includes their official title track "Hmph! as well as a b-side track "Yayaya", which is a remake of Baby V.O.X's song of the same name.



Are you excited for CHOCOME's debut?





