Cosmic Girls sub-unit CHOCOME reveal 'Hmph!' individual moving teasers

Cosmic Girls sub-unit CHOCOME have revealed moving teasers for 'Hmph!'.

As previously revealed, DayoungLudaYeoreum, and Soobin are teaming up as Cosmic Girls' first ever unit CHOCOME. The four members are taking on a cute concept centered around chocolate and other sweets. 

CHOCOME's first single album 'Hmph!' drops on October 7 KST, and it includes their official title track "Hmph! as well as a b-side track "Yayaya", which is a remake of Baby V.O.X's song of the same name.

Are you excited for CHOCOME's debut?


Much excite!

