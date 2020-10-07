Krystal channels her Bohemian spirit on the cover of '1st Look'





f(x) member/actress Krystal has graced the cover of '1st Look' magazine's upcoming November issue!

For this pictorial, Krystal let loose her Bohemian spirit in collaboration with 'Polo Ralph Lauren's fall/winter styles. During her interview, Krystal discussed her upcoming OCN drama series, 'Search'. "My character, lieutenant Son Ye Rim, was a very appealing character. I was drawn by the role of a female soldier who dives into the field of combat and leads a special unit on a dangerous mission. While preparing for the drama, I met real life female soldiers, interviewed them, and studied them to depict my character as realistically as possible. I hope to hear people say, 'She really seems like a soldier'," she stated.

Finally, Krystal named dramas 'High Kick Through The Roof' and 'Prison Playbook' as two of the most memorable productions from her career so far. Check out her gorgeous '1st Look' pictorial cuts below.

