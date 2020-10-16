23

Crush reveals vocal teaser of 'Tip Toe' feat. Lee Hi from 'with HER' album

Crush has revealed a vocal teaser for "Tip Toe" featuring Lee Hi from his upcoming album 'with HER'.

"Tip Toe" featuring Lee Hi is one track on 'with HER', which features 5 collaboration tracks with female artists. The preview below unveils an upbeat, bouncy song with Crush's R&B vocals.

'with HER' will be out on October 20 KST. Check out Crush's silhouette teaser and track list if you missed them.

