Music Video
AKMU's Suhyun makes her escape in 'Alien' MV

AKMU's Suhyun has dropped her music video for "Alien".

In the MV, Suhyun makes her escape from a futuristic virtual world. "Alien" is the title song of her solo single album of the same name, and it was written and composed by her brother and fellow AKMU member Chanhyuk.

Watch Suhyun's "Alien" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

yoyo2812,218 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

I’m obsessed with her voice. It’s incredible.

longtymnosee1,159 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Chanhyuk composing and Suhyun voice never dissapoint! And how did chanhyuk nailed at composing so many genre.. i never thought akmu will do electro funk but damn you can't put them in a box.

