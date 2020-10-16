AKMU's Suhyun makes her escape in 'Alien' MV

AKMU's Suhyun has dropped her music video for "Alien".



In the MV, Suhyun makes her escape from a futuristic virtual world. "Alien" is the title song of her solo single album of the same name, and it was written and composed by her brother and fellow AKMU member Chanhyuk.



Watch Suhyun's "Alien" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

