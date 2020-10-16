17

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

T-ara's Soyeon sings 'One Love' for 'Homemade Love Story' OST

T-ara's Soyeon is the voice behind "One Love" for the 'Homemade Love Story' OST.

In the music video above, a mother comes across her daughter Lee Hae Deun (played by Cosmic GirlsBona) as she goes through a rough time as a trainee and does what she can. "One Love" is a cover of Park Sang Min's track of the same name in 1998, and it's about loving someone from afar.

Watch the "One Love" MV above! Have you been keeping up with 'Homemade Love Story'?

3

isanghansonyeon200 1 day ago
1 day ago

Damn, she sounds fantastic - so emotional right from the get-go

1

MK_Zi167 1 day ago
1 day ago

the wait to hear her voice again is finally over

