Crush unveils tracklist for new EP 'with HER' + first collaboration artist

Crush has unveiled the complete tracklist for his upcoming new EP, 'with HER'!

Earlier today, Crush revealed that one of the reasons his new album was titled 'with HER' was due to the fact that the album contains 5 collaboration tracks, each with a different female artist. Now, the first collaboration artist has been revealed!

Track #3 of Crush's 'with HER' will be titled "Love Encore", sung with veteran vocalist Lee So Ra.

Meanwhile, many fans are already suspecting a number of likely candidates for Crush's other collaborators, including Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, Lee Hi, Yoo Mi Rae, and more. The R&B singer's comeback EP 'with HER' will be out this October 20 at 6 PM KST!