BLACKPINK members share their thoughts on the release of their first full album

The queens of BLACKPINK are back.

BLACKPINK talked about their first full album 'The Album' at a global press conference, which was broadcast live online at 2 PM on October 2 KST. This comeback was more meaningful for the members and BLACKPINK fans as this is their first full album.

Rosé stated, "We've released various types of albums so far but this is so meaningful because it is our first full album. I was so happy when we decided to release our first full album and I remember being excited about what song we can fill the album with."





Rose continued to state, "We wanted to show fans all the music that BLACKPINK can do. We spent a lot of time in the studio and worked on the album really thinking about how we can express ourselves better. There are some songs that were left out but there are various genres we've prepared such as hip-hop and R&B. So we're happy."



What also caught the attention of fans is that the members participated in the songwriting and production. It added meaning to the album as the members were able to capture their hearts and sincerity. Member Jisoo, who participated in writing the lyrics, stated "I think there are many aspects that the listeners will be able to relate to so a lot of people can listen to it. The members also participated in the production of the album. The song is about the constant pains that we go through the relationships but it also is about the hope of going after new dreams and love. I think many people will be able to empathize since it's something that can happen to anyone."





Jennie who participated in composing the music, stated, "We captured the message of girls who matured since the debut. Also, we wanted to capture the BLACKPINK who wants to run free in the music video as well. We also wanted to make people sing along in the chorus part where we all sang. I hope that gets delivered."





BLACKPINK continues to amaze netizens. In Particular, they received much praise on their recent releases such as "How You Like That", "Sour Candy", and "Ice Cream". They keep their place as the top Kpop girl group as they top the charts in the US and the UK. The girl group is constantly setting new records as they break the old ones.



When asked how BLACKPINK's new record affected the group's preparation of the album, Jisoo replied, "I felt that many people waited for us since it's been a while we released new songs. Also, when we were preparing our album, it's our first full album so we just wanted to show a better and improved BLACKPINK. So all the members poured out more passion when preparing the album. We wanted to repay our fans."



BLACKPINK has earned the title of 'YouTube Queens' as they make their way on to the global stage through the platform. They have become the queen of YouTube, which is one of the fastest and most accurate indicators of global fans' reactions. The music video for their new song also surpassed 10 million views on YouTube in under an hour after its release.



In response to this, Rosé responded, "It's an honor to be called that (YouTube queens). I'm always grateful that I can achieve many things with just music. I'm happy that the listeners seem to enjoy our music in various forms. Every time news of our new records is published we're amazed as well. We would like to thank everyone for their love and interest in BLACKPINK."



Also, another reason why BLACKPINK's new album attracts fans is world-class collaboration. The song 'Bet You Wanna' is a collaboration song with the popular female rapper Cardi B.

Jisoo stated, "We're honored and excited to have a chance to collaborate with these artists. We wanted to show fans a new and diverse image so we were able to work with other artists to express this diversity. While working in the collaboration we were able to help each other and create a synergy. We always feel so honored whenever we do a collaboration project."



Lisa added, "I'm so glad and feel honored that the artists I liked since my childhood are listening to our music and like our music. We want to work with more artists if more chances are given in the future."