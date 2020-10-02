Upcoming 'Yoo's Family Inheritance War' Chuseok holiday special of 'Running Man' expected to give viewers big laughs

9

SBS's variety show 'Running Man' will be bringing a burst of huge laughter to viewers with their Chuseok holiday special episode.


The upcoming episode of 'Running Man' will be a race between the two households of the Yoo family as they fight for the family inheritance. The cast members will be in a race with a skit in which 'Jae Suk's' household and 'Jong Kook's household' must fight to take hold of the family inheritance.


Haha becomes Yoo Jae Suk's eldest son who wants the inheritance to get out of debt, while Lee Kwang Soo is the jobless youngest son of the 'Jae Suk's household'. Ji Suk Jin becomes Kim Jong Kook's first son with Song Ji Hyo as Suk Jin's wife. Yang Se Chan becomes Jong Kook's second son who is newly married to Jeon So Min.

Starting from the opening skit, the cast members begin a game of 'Try Not To Laugh Challenge' as they diss each other. All the lines of the skit are 100% impromptu as each member plays their character on the spot.

The episode is expected to be a legendary comical episode of 'Running Man' as the cast members show real family-like chemistry with one another.

This new episode will air on October 4 at 5 PM KST.

