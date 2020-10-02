BLACKPINK return as 'Lovesick Girls' in dramatic comeback MV

It's time for BLACKPINK in your area!

The BLACKPINK girls have now officially returned with the release of their 1st full album, 'The Album', containing a total of 8 new tracks. The group's comeback title song "Lovesick Girls" is produced by Teddy, 24, R.Tee, David Guetta, Brian Lee, Leah Haywood, as well as member Jennie. Members Jennie and Jisoo also participated in writing the lyrics for the track. In their comeback MV, the BLACKPINK girls showcase a little but of their hidden acting skills while singing about the pangs of love.

Make sure to also check out all 8 tracks from BLACKPINK's 'The Album' right after you catch the MV above!