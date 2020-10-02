95

24

Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BLACKPINK return as 'Lovesick Girls' in dramatic comeback MV

AKP STAFF

It's time for BLACKPINK in your area!

The BLACKPINK girls have now officially returned with the release of their 1st full album, 'The Album', containing a total of 8 new tracks. The group's comeback title song "Lovesick Girls" is produced by Teddy, 24, R.Tee, David Guetta, Brian Lee, Leah Haywood, as well as member Jennie. Members Jennie and Jisoo also participated in writing the lyrics for the track. In their comeback MV, the BLACKPINK girls showcase a little but of their hidden acting skills while singing about the pangs of love. 

Make sure to also check out all 8 tracks from BLACKPINK's 'The Album' right after you catch the MV above!

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Jennie
  3. Jisoo
65 13,861 Share 80% Upvoted

13

83degrees3,391 pts 1 hour ago 5
1 hour ago

I cried. At 26 years old. I cried over a song. My overwhelming pride for them. I wish I could tell them personally how much I love them. And how proud I am...

Share

5 more replies

12

cabbagejuice1,876 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

this has pwf vibes, ive been waiting for this for 4 years 😭😭 pwf is my fav song by them and this is totally my style. jennies hair has never looked better??? JENNIE GOT A RAP FINALLY, ROSES ACTING????? the styling is so good compared to their other eras!! its at least 3 minutes and the chorus is all singing omfg.. this is what weve all been wanting

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO, Chen
Memorable Moments from EXO Chen's Career
7 hours ago   15   11,364
EXO, Chen
Memorable Moments from EXO Chen's Career
7 hours ago   15   11,364

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND