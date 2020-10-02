BLACKPINK's 'Lovesick Girls' MV surpasses 10 million YouTube views in under an hour

According to 'Kpop Charts' on October 2, BLACKPINK's new "Lovesick Girls" MV surpassed the 10 million views mark at approximately 12:54 AM EST!

This marks a new record for BLACKPINK, as "Lovesick Girls" becomes their fastest MV to reach the 10 million milestone. The record falls behind BTS's "Dynamite" as the second fastest MV by any K-Pop artist to hit the milestone. ("Dynamite" holds the record for the fastest MV in the world to reach 10 million views at 21 minutes.)

