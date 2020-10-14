3

Actress Kim Sae Ron's label and 'Dear.M' producers respond to rumors of conflict over order of credits

Actress Kim Sae Ron's label Gold Medalist and producers of the upcoming KBS drama 'Dear.M' have responded to rumors of conflict over order of credits.

'Dear.M' producers responded to the reports, stating, "Both sides came to a smooth agreement and decided to support each other. It's unfortunate that these false rumors have surfaced." Gold Medalist also stated, "Kim Sae Ron decided to withdraw from the drama after a discussion with the production team. We can't give a specific reason because it's an internal situation, but the two sides communicated smoothly."

As previously reported, Kim Sae Ron is rumored to have withdrawn from the cast of 'Dear.M' because her name was credited behind co-star Park Hye Soo.

'Dear.M' is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2021. 

