Sulli's older brother remembers anniversary of her death in social media post

Sulli's older brother remembered the anniversary of her death with a post on social media.



October 14 marked 1 year since Sulli's passing at the age of 25, and her colleagues and fans mourned her death. Her brother Choi Da Hee wrote, "It feels good to think about seeing you after a long time. I'm sorry. I should've gone to see you more often. We should've fought like we used to back in the day. It's really annoying. I'm angry and sad."



He continued, "My family is doing well, so don't worry and just stay well in heaven. I miss you so much. I love you."



Sulli made her debut as a child actress in the 2005 SBS historical drama 'Ballad of Seodong', and she later made her K-pop debut as a member of f(x) in2009.



If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.