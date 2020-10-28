Actress Han Ye Seul is ready for Halloween as she greets fans with chilling face filter

Actress Han Ye Seul greeted her fans for Halloween with a chilling face filter. Even though Han Ye Seul's face was covered with a creepy face mask with her mouth slit open, the actress still exuded her goddess-like beauty.

On October 28, the actress posted a new photo with the caption "Ready for Halloween?"

In the photo, Han Ye Seul is seen taking a selfie photo using a camera filter. Many were impressed with her flawless beauty that seeped through the face filter as she could not hide her perfect looks behind the filter.

She also posted a short video clip on this day. In the video, Han Ye Seul took a short clip in front of a mirror. Many fans could not help but share their admiration for her youthful looks. netizens commented "She's getting prettier and prettier", "She's like a princess", and "She looks pretty even with the face filter."