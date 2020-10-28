Seventeen take home their first #1 trophy with 'HOME;RUN' on this week's 'Show Champion'

On October 28, MBC every1's 'Show Champion' greeted viewers with a special episode, titled 'Show Champion K-Pop Cinema' and featuring timeless K-Pop performances from the generations.

On this day, 'Show Champion' revealed that this week's winner of the 'Champion Song' was none other than Seventeen, with their latest comeback title track "HOME;RUN"! This marks Seventeen's first win so far with "HOME;RUN" following their comeback last week. In addition, Seventeen were also recognized as the only K-Pop idol group to receive a prime minister's award at the '2020 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards' for their contribution to the advancement of Korean culture and arts!

The Seventeen members took to Twitter to relay their heartfelt thanks toward their fans for "HOME;RUN"s first win. Congratulations to the boys as well as Carats!