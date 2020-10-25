Actor Kim Min Jong's mother passes away

Actor Kim Min Jong's mother has passed away.
SM Entertainment announced that Kim Min Jong's mother had passed away on the 24th at the age of 86. It was reported she passed away peacefully surrounded by Kim Min Jong and his family. Funeral will be held in private.
We keep Kim Min Jong and his family in our thoughts, and hope that she rests in peace.
