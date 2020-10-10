1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

10 'Songpyeon' (rice cake) idols known for their squishy charms to enjoy the Chuseok holidays with

One food that all Korean families eat during the Chuseok holidays is 'songpyeon', or moon-shaped rice cakes!

To celebrate this year's Chuseok holidays with a mixture of the traditional and a bit of a K-Pop twist, check out these 'sonpyeon'-idols known for their squishy rice cake visuals!

1. TWICE's Dahyun

2. Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung

3. Oh My Girl's Arin

4. iKON's Kim Jin

5. GFriend's Yerin

6. BTS's Jimin

7. LOONA's Chuu

8. ASTRO's Sanha

9. Lovelyz's Ryu Soo Jung

10. EXO's Xiumin

Who are your favorite squishy rice-cake idols?

