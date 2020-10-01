Actress Soo Hyun (Claudia Kim) gives birth to a baby girl!

On October 1, actress Soo Hyun (Claudia Kim) surprised fans with her latest Instagram post!

In the post, Soo Hyun can be seen holding the hand of a little infant girl, as she writes, "She's perfect". Although her agency has yet to give an official statement, it seems that Soo Hyun has given birth to her first daughter recently, and both the mother and child are healthy and doing well!

Back in April of this year, Soo Hyun confirmed that she was 15-weeks pregnant, approximately 4 months after her marriage with business entrepreneur Cha Min Geun in December of 2019. Congratulations to the family!

