SuperM will be performing on 'Ellen'.

The boys will be having their first performance of "One (Monster & Infinity)" on September 23rd on the 'Ellen Degeneres Show'. "One (Monster & Infinity)" is the title song to the boys' first full album 'Super One'. Since the album won't be released until the 25th, this means fans will actually get to see the song and the performance before the album's release.

Make sure to tune in!