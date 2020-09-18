6

Go behind the scenes with TREASURE as they walk you through some of their favorite sets, props, & more from the 'I Love You' filming set!

YG Entertainment's rookie boy group TREASURE has returned with their 2nd single album, 'The First Step: Chapter Two'!

Just after releasing their comeback single album and title track MV back on September 18 at 6 PM KST, TREASURE have now released a MV behind the scenes film, introducing fans to their latest song "I Love You". The behind the scenes film also has TREASURE members walking fans through all of the cool and lovely MV filming sets including unique indoor sets and props, a clothing shop dedicated to TREASURE, outdoors on the beach, and more!

Watch above to see how hard the TREASURE boys worked for their final product, the "I Love You" MV!

Ugh i love these guys so much they are killin me! Hyunsuk 😍 Mashiho 😍 Yoshi 😍 Jaehyuk 😍

