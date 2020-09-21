Shocking results show South Korea has the highest suicide rate among the OECD countries

The country with the highest suicide rate among the OECD countries was, unfortunately, South Korea.





Suicide rate refers to the percentage of people who have taken their own life per 100,000 people. South Korea's suicide rate topped the OECD list for 13 years from 2003 to 2016.



Thereafter, Lithuania, which joined the OECD in 2017, took the spot as number one with the highest suicide rate. However, Korea took the number one spot again in 2018, the following year.







According to the most recent data released by the OECD, 23.0 out of 100,000 people have taken their own lives in South Korea. The figure is twice the average suicide rate of 11.5 out of 100,000 people among OECD countries.



South Korea also has some of the highest suicide rates for men and women.



The suicide rate among women in Korea was 12.8 out of 100,000 people -which is the highest among OECD countries. The suicide rate for men was the second highest among OECD countries with 35.1 out of 100,000 people.



The suicide rate for men was three times higher than the suicide rate for women. The reasons for Korea's high numbers include mental health problems, physical health problems, and financial problems among its citizens.





It is also analyzed that this is because people complain of "relative deprivation" because they compare their lives with others more frequently than other countries. In turn, this often leads to suicide.





In addition, as more and more people complain of "corona depression" caused by the recent prolonged COVID19 crisis, some say that the suicide rate may be higher in the future.



In response, the government is implementing measures such as psychological counseling, emergency call, and disaster recovery support centers for those suffering from the Corona Depression.



If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.



