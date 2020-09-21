Jay Park speaks up about the controversy on appearing on 'Rap of China' but not appearing on 'Show me the money'

Recently, Jay Park spoke about his appearance on 'Rap of China', the Chinese version of 'Show Me the Money'.

On September 18, Jay Park appeared on HIPHOPPLAYA's 'Hip Hop Friday' episode 70 hosted by Lee Young Ji on YouTube and spoke about his recent works and whereabouts. Jay Park revealed that he had not gone to China and had postponed his solo promotion due to the H1GHR MUSIC compilation album.

Jay Park had been involved in a recent controversy when the news that he had appeared on 'Rap of China' spread. 'Rap of China' has been under suspicion that they had plagiarized the CJ ENM's program 'Show Me the Money' since it first aired. However, it was reported that Jay Park had appeared on 'Rap of China'. Many criticized the artist for appearing in the Chinese show but not on the original Korean one.

However, Jay Park revealed that he had only participated in a video chat with the contestants and gave them feedback. Jay Park did not actually appear as a judge on the show because he did not speak Chinese. Also while in China, Jay Park received criticisms from the Chinese netizens for not speaking Chinese.

Also, Jay Park stated on Instagram that, "The 'Rap of China' production team said they would give me 1000 times what 'Show me the Money' would give me and told me to come to China to film. However, I stayed in Korea and filmed in Korea after receiving 10 times less than what I would've received."





Jay Park also stated, "'Show Me the Money' approached me first. So I said we will confirm if we can appear under H1GHR MUSIC. Unfortunately, the production team didn't see my vision eye to eye. So ultimately, Groovy Room will appear on the show. I am always open to collaborations but I don't want to be part of something that is already scripted. I want to work on a project together to create something good."