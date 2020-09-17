Oh My Girl's leader Hyojung jumps up on the stage ecstatically after YooA won first place

On September 17, a netizen posted on an online community various gifs stating that an obsessive fan suddenly jumped up on stage when YooA won first place on SBS MTV's 'The Show'.

When the episode aired, many netizens believed that it was a Sasaeng fan (an obsessive fan who stalks or engages in other behavior constituting an invasion of the privacy) wearing a mask that jumped up on stage. However, after a closer look, the individual was revealed to be none other than Hyojung, the leader of Oh My Girl.

Hyojung was ecstatic that a fellow member from her girl group was able to take home the win of first place on the music program. She ran up the stage and hugged YooA and wiped away her tears as she congratulated her.

The netizens who first saw this scene, they wondered who the young girl in a white mask was until they realized it was Hyojung. Netizens found the two members' interaction heartwarming and cute.

Netizens' Commented:

"Who is that? I thought it was a Sasaeng. LOL"

"Someone said she's an obsessive fan.lol."



"Aww, the two girls are so cute."



"Hyojung is so cute and kind-hearted."



"They're so pretty and this is nice to see."



"Oh, that's Hyorin. That's so cute."



"LOL, she's dancing together with YooA in the corner. So funny."



"That's Oh My Girl's leader, Hyojung! omg lol."

