Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for September 6 to September 12

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from September 6 to September 12 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. BTS - "Dynamite" - 46,843,951 Points

2. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 27,551,575 Points

3. SSAK3 - "Beach Again" - 24,804,426 Points

4. Jessi - "NUNU NANA" - 23,748,522 Points

5. Hwa Sa - "maria" - 22,638,479 Points

6. J.Y. Park with Sunmi - "When We Disco" - 21,999,456 Points

7. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 19,668,852 Points

8. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 18,236,996 Points

9. Standing Egg - "Old Song" - 18,166,892 Points

10. Oh My Girl - "Dolphin" - 17,207,518 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Taemin - 'Never Gonna Dance Again _ Act 1 The 3rd Album'

2. Super Junior D&E - 'BAD BLOOD'

3. YooA - 'Bon Voyage'

4. TREASURE - 'THE FIRST STEP _ CHAPTER ONE'



5. Wonho - '[Love Synonym #1: Right For Me]'



6. DAY6 - 'The Book of Us _ Gluon - Nothing Can Tear Us Apart'



7. ATEEZ - 'ZERO _ FEVER Part.1'



8. Kim Nam Joo - 'Bird'



9. CRAVITY - 'HIDEOUT_ THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO'



10. Jang Woo Hyuk - 'HE(Don't Wanna Be Alone)'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

2. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy"

3. Jeon Sang Keun - "Love Is..."



4. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

5. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

6. Hwang In Wook - "I Think I'm Drunk"

7. An Nyeong - "Dial Your Number"

8. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

9. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

10. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"





Source: Gaon