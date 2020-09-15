16

2

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Oh My Girl's YooA sheds tears as she takes her very first music show win as a solo artist on SBS MTV's "The Show"

AKP STAFF

Oh My Girl's YooA dropped her solo mini-album 'Bon Voyage' on September 7th and now she has won her first music show as a solo artist.

On September 15, YooA ranked number 1 on SBS MTV's "The Show". The scoring included the album chart score, votes from netizens, and score from the video votes. In total, YooA received 6,689 points beating out CLC and Wonho.

YooA was the only artist standing on stage possibly due to the increase in infections of the Coronavirus in Korea. When the announcement was made, YooA didn't seem much surprised. However, YooA had difficulties during her gratitude speech due to her tears of joy.

Throughout the speech, YooA shed tears and could not properly sing her encore song. As much as this is her first win as a solo artist, YooA seemed to be filled with emotions.

We congratulate Oh My Girl's YooA on her first win as a solo artist!

  1. Oh My Girl
  2. YooA
5 1,401 Share 89% Upvoted

2

PopPunkIsNotDead226 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

She deserves. Her song is great and she is super sweet.

Share

1

taichou_san1,823 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

damn guess what ppl said is true then...if u come to runningman as a guest...ur chance to become successful increase xD...kinda remind me of several actress/actor too...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND