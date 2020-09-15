Oh My Girl's YooA sheds tears as she takes her very first music show win as a solo artist on SBS MTV's "The Show"

Oh My Girl's YooA dropped her solo mini-album 'Bon Voyage' on September 7th and now she has won her first music show as a solo artist.



On September 15, YooA ranked number 1 on SBS MTV's "The Show". The scoring included the album chart score, votes from netizens, and score from the video votes. In total, YooA received 6,689 points beating out CLC and Wonho.



YooA was the only artist standing on stage possibly due to the increase in infections of the Coronavirus in Korea. When the announcement was made, YooA didn't seem much surprised. However, YooA had difficulties during her gratitude speech due to her tears of joy.

Throughout the speech, YooA shed tears and could not properly sing her encore song. As much as this is her first win as a solo artist, YooA seemed to be filled with emotions.

We congratulate Oh My Girl's YooA on her first win as a solo artist!