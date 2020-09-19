11

Posted by jennywill

Netizens get excited about the female version of 'I-LAND'

Netizens are getting excited about the female version of 'I-Land'.

During the last episode of Mnet's global boy group survival program 'I-Land', jointly produced by Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM, the screen announced that a global tour audition to find girls to become the next global idol would be happening soon. 

Fans became excited at the prospect of a female 'I-Land'. Currently, Big Hit Entertainment only has one girl group - GFriend, which is not directly managed by Big Hit Entertainment but instead managed under their sublabel Source Music. Big Hit Entertainment has yet to birth a girl group themselves, so it's increasing anticipation everywhere.

Information about the global tour audition is available here.

quark1239510,896 pts
1 hour ago

"Big Hit Entertainment has yet to give birth to a girl group"

First off GLAM may have imploded, but it did exist and also if this is done through I-LAND then it still wouldn't be a Big Hit girl group. It would be a Belift girl group. I assume that like the male I-LAND trainees at Source who fail to get into their next girl group will be moved over to Belift to compete.

-2

xx-jenn-xx5,077 pts
1 hour ago

I'm not that excited....I'm still sad about K 😭 Poor K...so hard to want to get into these kind of "elimination" shows

