Netizens get excited about the female version of 'I-LAND'

Netizens are getting excited about the female version of 'I-Land'.

During the last episode of Mnet's global boy group survival program 'I-Land', jointly produced by Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM, the screen announced that a global tour audition to find girls to become the next global idol would be happening soon.

Fans became excited at the prospect of a female 'I-Land'. Currently, Big Hit Entertainment only has one girl group - GFriend, which is not directly managed by Big Hit Entertainment but instead managed under their sublabel Source Music. Big Hit Entertainment has yet to birth a girl group themselves, so it's increasing anticipation everywhere.



Information about the global tour audition is available here.