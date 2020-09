H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun) dropped teaser images for their last special album 'Umbrella'.



Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun are set to debut in an 8-member group later this fall, and their special 'Umbrella' album will be their final release as a duo.



H&D will be releasing the single on September 23 KST. So stay tuned for more updates and check out the photos below.