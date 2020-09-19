8

Posted by jennywill

Blinks are furious as they see what they believe to be yet another unfair treatment of Lisa and Jisoo

Blinks are furious at what they believe to be yet another case of mistreatment of Lisa and Jisoo.

BLACKPINK recently had a Song Association video with Elle. Fans noticed that throughout most of the video, the video focused mostly on Jennie and Rosé, and that Lisa and Jisoo, who were on either side, were often partly cropped out of the shot. This is yet another happening on top of the various mistreatment that they believe Lisa and especially Jisoo to have suffered.

Blinks further pointed out that TWICE and ITZY, who have more members, also did Song Associations and they had all of the members in frame, and said that YG Entertainment and Elle had no excuse for not being able to fit Jisoo and Lisa into the frame.

What do you think? You can check out the video here.

sushiyong476 pts 35 minutes ago 1
35 minutes ago

I think since Jennie and Rose were the most talkative and Elle likes to zoom in on whoever is talking, people kinda misunderstood things. Maybe I'm a dumb fuck idk?

chiathedoll214 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

I’m a blink and I have no problems with this. They were the main ones talking

