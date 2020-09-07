BTS, SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk), and Jessi top Instiz chart for the first week of September 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the first week of September (August 31 - September 6) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. BTS - "Dynamite" - 31,258 Points









2. SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "Beach Again" - 16,174 Points









3. Jessi ft. Lee Hyori - "NUNU NANA" - 11,101 Points









4. BLACKPINK (With Selena Gomez) - "Ice Cream" - 10,025 Points









5. J.Y. Park & Sunmi - "When We Disco" - 9,601 Points









6. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 8,402 Points









7. ITZY - "Not Shy" - 7,365 Points









8. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 7,190 Points









9. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 6,883 Points









10. (G)I-DLE - "DUMDi DUMDi" -6,251 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

