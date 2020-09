LOONA is ready for their midnight festival as they prepare to release their 3rd mini-album '12:00'.

On September 24 KST, LOONA released a new teaser group photo along with teaser poster photos of members Chuu and Go Won. In the teaser photos, the girls are bringing back summer as they exude the summer vibes under the lamp lights at midnight.



LOONA will be releasing their 3rd mini-album titled '12:00' on October 19 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!