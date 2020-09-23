SuperM show off their 'boyfriend' looks in the new unit teaser photos for "One (Monster & Infinity)" from 'Super One'

The members of SuperM radiate their boyfriend looks in the new unit group teaser images.

On September 24 at midnight KST, the boy group released a series of teaser photos boasting of the good looks and synergy of the group. Divided into three different unit groups, each team exudes its own unique vibe.

While TEN and Kai show a strong charisma with their piercing gaze, Mark, Baekhyun, and Lucas show a softer side. Taemin and Taeyong are as handsome as ever as they prepare for their comeback.



SuperM's first full album 'Super One' will be released on September 25 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for just a while longer!

