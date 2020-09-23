Jang Jae In explains why she recently revealed her story as a sexual assault survivor

Jang Jae In explained why she recently revealed her story as a sexual assault survivor.



After she revealed her story, the singer took to Instagram to answer her fans' questions. She wrote, "I'm trying not to write so much, so that it doesn't look complicated. I ended up writing a lot today anyway. At the time of the incident, revealing something like this was something that could severely harm me. But how is it now? Is the world a better place now? Or is it the same?"



Jang Jae In continued, "Will I regret what happened today just like when I was little, and the adults told me to keep quiet about it and to quietly get over it since it's an embarrassing thing? I don't think that's true anymore."



In her next Instagram story, Jang Jae In wrote, "Since I couldn't be honest to those around me for a single moment, I felt like I was just floating around without roots. And that hurt me. But after telling my story, I feel like the walls between me and my friends came down, making it seem as though I've found my roots, which I've never expected in my life in the first place. I'm sorry if my story made you uncomfortable. But let's stop shaming people for things like this."



Stay tuned for updates on Jang Jae In.